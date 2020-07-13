Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 741,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 351,575 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTI shares. ValuEngine lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ:PTI opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

