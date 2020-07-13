318,965 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 318,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 80,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Party City Holdco Inc has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

