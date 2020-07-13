Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 89,100 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.27% of Maiden worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith A. Thomas bought 43,934 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $57,553.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Harold Nigro bought 22,500 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Insiders have acquired 87,999 shares of company stock valued at $113,158 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHLD. ValuEngine cut shares of Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

MHLD opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Maiden had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a positive return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

