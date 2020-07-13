Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 14,199 Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Smart Sand worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 318.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 178,133 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of SND opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Smart Sand Inc has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.