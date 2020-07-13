Invesco Ltd. Purchases 985,761 Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.86% of DIRTT Environmental worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Warawa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95. DIRTT Environmental has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

