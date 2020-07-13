Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 159,743 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.07% of Gulfport Energy worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 95,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,084,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,094 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.14 on Monday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPOR. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

