Exane Derivatives Sells 531,273 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531,273 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.7% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

TRQ stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $130.66 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.