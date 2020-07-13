Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,821 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Washington Prime Group worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPG opened at $0.74 on Monday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

