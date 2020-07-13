Axa Sells 111,159 Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)

Axa reduced its position in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,159 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.12% of Jianpu Technology worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 164,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE JT opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Jianpu Technology Inc – has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

