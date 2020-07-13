Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,453 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

AHT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

