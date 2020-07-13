Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.64% of Precision Drilling worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Man Group plc lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 736,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Precision Drilling Corp has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $167.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.25 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

