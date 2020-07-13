AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 531,356 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Palatin Technologies worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 479.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 139,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Palatin Technologies Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

