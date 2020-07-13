Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Baytex Energy worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 381,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1,420.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 8,846,658 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BTE. Credit Suisse Group cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.97.

NYSE BTE opened at $0.51 on Monday. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. The company had revenue of $250.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.