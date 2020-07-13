AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 307,926 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 146,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 798.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 263,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FET opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.24. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

