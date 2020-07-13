Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.44.

Lazard stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.77. Lazard has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

