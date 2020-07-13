KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
KT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.
