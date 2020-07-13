KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

KT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KT by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,566 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of KT by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,193,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after buying an additional 926,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of KT by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 668,408 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KT by 8.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,675,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after buying an additional 619,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,203,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,826,000 after buying an additional 597,044 shares during the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exane Derivatives Sells 531,273 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
Exane Derivatives Sells 531,273 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc
Axa Sells 111,159 Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc –
Axa Sells 111,159 Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc –
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
Precision Drilling Corp Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada
Precision Drilling Corp Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada
AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc.
AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report