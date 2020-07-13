KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

KT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KT by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,566 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of KT by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,193,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after buying an additional 926,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of KT by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 668,408 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KT by 8.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,675,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after buying an additional 619,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,203,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,826,000 after buying an additional 597,044 shares during the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

