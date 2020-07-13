Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $415.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. Koppers reported sales of $469.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on KOP shares. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

KOP opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

In other Koppers news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 72.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

