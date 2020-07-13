Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $5,437,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $3,131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

