AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 67,800 Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SID. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 286.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,916,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,842 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 35.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 302,473 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 13.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 167.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SID opened at $2.09 on Monday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SID. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

