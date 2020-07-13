DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of DURECT worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $411.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.18.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 82.94% and a negative return on equity of 114.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

