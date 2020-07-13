Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franks International were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franks International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franks International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Franks International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franks International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 175,232 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franks International stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Franks International NV has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $474.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franks International news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 101,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $221,529.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,611,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock worth $2,997,363. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Franks International Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

