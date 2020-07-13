Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,787 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Geron were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $437.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.83. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.