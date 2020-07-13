Deutsche Bank AG Has $89,000 Stock Position in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 182.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of CRH Medical worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRH Medical by 330.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRH Medical by 666.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 669,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CRH Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,511 shares during the period.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In other CRH Medical news, Director David Allan Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. CRH Medical Corp has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

CRH Medical Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.