Deutsche Bank AG Has $77,000 Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMC. Bank of America cut their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

Shares of WMC opened at $2.22 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 363.39 and a current ratio of 363.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 154.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

