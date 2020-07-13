Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.12% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of WMC opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 363.39, a quick ratio of 363.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 154.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.