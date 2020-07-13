Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 159,217 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,217 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.53.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.