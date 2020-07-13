Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 181,599 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 165,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 1,834,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of NEX opened at $2.24 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $627.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

