APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 67,800 Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 67,800 Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
DURECT Co. Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC
DURECT Co. Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC
Franks International NV Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG
Franks International NV Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,787 Shares of Geron Co.
Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,787 Shares of Geron Co.
Deutsche Bank AG Has $89,000 Stock Position in CRH Medical Corp
Deutsche Bank AG Has $89,000 Stock Position in CRH Medical Corp
Deutsche Bank AG Has $77,000 Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp
Deutsche Bank AG Has $77,000 Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report