APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

