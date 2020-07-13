Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $121,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

