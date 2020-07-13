Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.45% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.39.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

