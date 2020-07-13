Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) by 221.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ramaco Resources worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in METC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on METC. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of METC stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $101.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.91. Ramaco Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.