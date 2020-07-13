Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,298 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of QD opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($3.56). Qudian had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

