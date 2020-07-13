cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,722.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of cbdMD worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in cbdMD by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 406,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 56,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $2.39 on Monday. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.35.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

