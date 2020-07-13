Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 152,410 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,410 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,025 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

