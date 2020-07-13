Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Americas Silver as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,072,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 173,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $6,889,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $54,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 56.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $2.46 on Monday. Americas Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

