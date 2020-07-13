$693.69 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce $693.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $774.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

