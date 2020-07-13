Invesco Ltd. Sells 149,933 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

MFA stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

