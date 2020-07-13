49,500 Shares in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.30% of Panhandle Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 127.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

