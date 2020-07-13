Invesco Ltd. Buys 60,161 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.75 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.56. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 113.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

