Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Mallinckrodt worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNK opened at $2.53 on Monday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNK. Citigroup began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

