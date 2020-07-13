Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $78,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,100.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.64 on Monday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.