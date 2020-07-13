AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,710,321 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 507.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,988,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 438,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNK. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

MNK stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

