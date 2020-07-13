Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 271,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 169,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,379 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 160.44%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

