Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,321 Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Aduro BioTech worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 17.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $2.67 on Monday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

