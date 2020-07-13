Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,371 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Evolution Petroleum worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 72.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

