Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 21,100 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Enzo Biochem worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

