Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

