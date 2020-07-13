Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce sales of $44.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $110.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $226.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.30 million to $229.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $255.65 million, with estimates ranging from $253.80 million to $257.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth about $268,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Dmc Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dmc Global by 559.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

BOOM opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $370.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.09. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

