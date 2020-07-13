Axa Has $157,000 Stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM)

Axa grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.05% of Cheetah Mobile worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 228.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,830 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE CMCM opened at $2.76 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile Inc has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $395.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cheetah Mobile’s previous — dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Cheetah Mobile Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

