BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of BGC Partners worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.49 million, a P/E ratio of 272.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

